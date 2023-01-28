Home » News » World » UK Police Charges Serving Member of British Army with Terror Offence

UK Police Charges Serving Member of British Army with Terror Offence

Khalif is accused of trying to obtain information that a person might use to commit or prepare a terrorist attack

Advertisement

AFP

Last Updated: January 28, 2023, 08:28 IST

London, United Kingdom

A serving member of the UK army was charged with a terror offence earlier this week (Image: Reuters/Representative)
A serving member of the UK army was charged with a terror offence earlier this week (Image: Reuters/Representative)

A serving member of the British Army was on Friday charged with a terror offence, the Metropolitan Police force said in a statement. Daniel Abed Khalif, from central England “and a serving member of the British Army", was charged with one terror offence, said the force.

Khalif is accused of “attempting to elicit information of a kind likely to be useful to a person committing or preparing an act of terrorism" in August 2021.

He was also charged with “placing an article with the intention of inducing in another a belief that the said article was likely to explode," police said.

Advertisement

That charge relates to an incident on January 2.

RELATED NEWS

Khalif remains in custody and will appear at London’s Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Saturday.

Read all the Latest News here

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed)

Follow us on

first published: January 28, 2023, 08:28 IST
last updated: January 28, 2023, 08:28 IST
Read More

TRENDING NEWS

MORE NEWS

Photogallery

+10PHOTOS

Rubina Dilaik Makes Jaws Drop With Bold Photos In Golden Dress With Plunging Neckline, See The Diva's Sexy Pictures

+8PHOTOS

Kareena Kapoor Khan Raises Temperature In Chic Red Jumpsuit, Check Out The Diva's Most Ravishing Boss Lady Looks