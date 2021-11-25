UK Police Raid on Sikhs for Justice Office Exposes Vote Rigging in 'Punjab Referendum' Farce

British police carried out raids this month on the Hounslow office of the group Sikhs for Justice (SFJ), CNN-News18 has learnt. The outfit was banned by the Indian government in 2019 under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act for promoting secession and violent militancy in Punjab.

According to sources, the raids took place on November 15 at the SFJ office on the first floor of Sadda Superstore, 356 Bath Road, Hounslow. The police took away electronic devices and documents from the site related to the so-called ‘Punjab referendum’ organised by the outfit recently that turned out to be a farce with very few people participating.

SFJ members were using various electronic devices to create fake identity cards, said sources in the UK.

Many documents pertaining to bogus voters in order to push up the voting numbers during the ‘referendum’ have been recovered, they said.

Founded in 2007, SFJ is a primarily US-based organisation that has been demanding a separate homeland for Sikhs in Punjab, dubbed “Khalistan".

UK police had received information regarding nefarious activities being carried out by representatives of the outfit at the Hounslow office, sources said. Authorities have also reportedly detained an individual with links to Pakistan.

The Hounslow address has been at the centre of negative activities to defame India, top Indian government sources said.

The National Investigation Agency this month requested the Canadian government to declare Sikhs for Justice a terrorist entity in the country.

Punjab police had in September busted an SFJ module and arrested three of its members after recovering lakhs of pamphlets promoting ‘Referendum 2020’ activities during a raid at village Rampur in Khanna.

