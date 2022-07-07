Home / News / World / UK Political Crisis LIVE Updates: Boris Johnson Resigns, to Stay British PM Until New Leader Elected
UK Political Crisis LIVE Updates: Boris Johnson Resigns, to Stay British PM Until New Leader Elected

UK Political Crisis LIVE Updates: Boris Johnson announced his resignation as British prime minister on Thursday after he was abandoned by ministers and his Conservative Party's lawmakers

UK Political Crisis LIVE Updates: British Prime Minister Boris Johnson resigned as Conservative party leader on Thursday after days of political crisis following a string of defections from ministers and his party’s lawmakers who said he was no longer fit to govern.

The move came after eight ministers, including two secretaries of state, resigned, forcing him to declare he was stepping down later on Thursday. Read More

Jul 07, 2022 19:03 IST

Tom Tugendhat Candidate for Next Tory Leader: Damian Green

The former first secretary of state and chair of the One Nation Conservatives, Damian Green has said Tom Tugendhat will be a candidate for next Tory leader and that he is supporting him, according to Sky News. Tugendhat is chair of the Commons foreign affairs committee.

Jul 07, 2022 18:53 IST

From Rishi Sunak, Liz Truss to Ben Wallace: Who Could Replace Boris Johnson as UK Prime Minister?

A Conservative leadership contest will take place in coming weeks after British Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced Thursday he is resigning as the party’s leader though he will continue to serve as prime minister until a successor is elected by party members. READ MORE

Jul 07, 2022 18:46 IST

UK Home Secy Priti Patel Issues Statement on Why She Did Not Resign

UK home secretary Priti Patel issued a statement effectively explaining why she did not resign from the Boris Johnson government like some of her cabinet colleagues.

Jul 07, 2022 18:44 IST

Boris Johnson To Chair Meeting of His New Cabinet

Boris Johnson will chair a meeting of his new cabinet at 3pm local time, 10 Downing Street said in an announcement. Johnson resigned as leader of the Conservative party, triggering a race for the new prime minister after dozens of ministers quit his government over 48 hours.

Jul 07, 2022 18:37 IST

Ukraine Thanks Boris Johnson for His Support: Presidency

Ukraine on Thursday thanked Britain’s Boris Johnson for supporting the war-torn country in “the hardest times" following Russia’s invasion, after the politician stepped down as Conservative leader, clearing the way for his departure as prime minister. “Thanks @BorisJohnson for… always being at the forefront of supporting Ukraine," presidential aide Mykhaylo Podolyak wrote on Twitter.

Jul 07, 2022 18:19 IST

Boris Johnson Quits as UK PM, Says 'Sad to Give Up Best Job in The World' | Top Quotes

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced his resignation as Conservative party leader, acknowledging that it was “clearly the will" of his party that he should go, triggering a leadership election for a new Tory leader who will go on to become the new PM. In an address to the nation outside 10 Downing Street, Johnson said he was sad to give up the best job in the world. “I want you to know how sad I am to be giving up the best job in the world," Johnson said following his decision to resign as PM after a series of scandals and an exodus of cabinet ministers. READ MORE

Jul 07, 2022 18:08 IST

British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss Calls for 'Calmness and Unity'

British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss called for “calmness and unity" after Boris Johnson quit as Conservative Party leader. “The PM has made the right decision. The Government under Boris’s leadership had many achievements — delivering Brexit, vaccines and backing Ukraine. We need calmness and unity now and to keep governing while a new leader is found," she tweeted from Bali where she is scheduled to attend a G20 ministerial meeting on Friday.

Jul 07, 2022 17:33 IST

Political Developments Do Not Change Our Position on Northern Ireland: EU after Johnson's Resignation

European Union Spokesperson said, “From our point of view, the political developments do not change our position on the (Northern Ireland) protocol or the way in which we work with our British counterparts on Northern Ireland. Our position is that we should endeavour to seek solutions as regards to the implementation of the protocol."

Jul 07, 2022 17:30 IST

'Good News But Should Have Happened Long Ago': Leader of Opposition Labour Party Keir Starmer

Leader of Opposition Labour Party Keir Starmer said, “It is good news for the country that Boris Johnson has resigned as Prime Minister." “But it should have happened long ago. He was always unfit for office. He has been responsible for lies, scandal and fraud on an industrial scale."

Jul 07, 2022 17:24 IST

Future is Golden, Says Boris Johnson in Resignation Speech

Boris Johnson thanked his wife Carrie and his family, civil servant and staff who have helped him, referring to being “here at Chequers", before he corrects himself. And he thanked his protection team, “the one group who do not leak," he said. He ended his speech by saying the future is golden.

Jul 07, 2022 17:17 IST

'Sad to be Giving Up the Best Job in the World': Boris Johnson

Boris Johnson announced his resignation as Prime Minister and Conservative Party leader in a speech, stating he wants to level up, because he believes talent is evenly spread. He said he has tried to persuade colleagues that changing leader would be “eccentric". But he failed to persuade them, he admits - even though the party has a “vast mandate" and is only “a handful of points behind in the polls". He said in politics “no one is remotely indispensable". The “Darwinian" electoral system will produce a new leader, he added. He further said he knows there will be people who will be disappointed. “I am sad to be giving up the best job in the world", he said.

Jul 07, 2022 17:11 IST

Have Decided to Step Down as British Prime Minister and Leader of the Conservative Party

Boris Johnson in a live address said he has decided to step down as British Prime Minister and leader of the Conservative Party. Johnson said he was elected with the biggest majority since 1987 and the biggest share of the vote since 1979. He mentions Brexit and getting the country through the pandemic and delivering the fastest vaccine rollout in Europe. And Britian has led the way in supporting Ukraine, he says.

Jul 07, 2022 17:07 IST

Prime Minister Boris Johnson Quit as Conservative Party Leader

Boris Johnson starts with a cheery “Good afternoon". He says it is clearly the will of the parliamentary party that there should be a new leader, and a new PM. The timetable for the contest will be announced next week. Today he has appointed a cabinet to serve until that leader is in place.

Jul 07, 2022 16:55 IST

Boris Johnson Expected to Make Resignation Statement at Around 12.30pm GMT: BBC

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is expected to make his resignation statement at around 12.30pm local time, the BBC reports.

Jul 07, 2022 16:53 IST

Shailesh Vara Appointed New Northern Ireland Secretary: Downing Street

Shailesh Vara has been appointed as the new Northern Ireland secretary, the Guardian reported citing 10 Downing Street. Vara last served in government as a Northern Ireland minister in 2018. Sir Robert Buckland was also named the new Welsh secretary and Kit Malthouse the new chancellor of the duchy of Lancaster.

Jul 07, 2022 16:40 IST

Boris Johnson Begins Cabinet Reshuffle

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has begun a cabinet reshuffle ahead of his resignation speech, according to reports by The Guardian. Greg Clark, the former business secretary who currently chairs the Commons science committee, has been appointed new levelling-up secretary replacing Michael Gove.

Jul 07, 2022 16:33 IST

WATCH RECAP | Ukraine’s ‘Hero’ Boris Johnson Faces Setback In UK After Two Top Ministers Quit, Slam His Leadership

Jul 07, 2022 16:30 IST

Labour Party Will Call No-Confidence Vote if Johnson Won't Go: Oppn Leader Starmer

The opposition Labour Party will call a parliamentary no-confidence vote in Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s government if his Conservative Party doesn’t get rid of him immediately, Labour Party chief Keir Starmer said in a statement. “His own party have finally concluded that he’s unfit to be prime minister," Starmer said. “If they don’t get rid of him, then Labour will step up in the national interest and bring a vote of no confidence because we can’t go on with this prime minister clinging on for months and months to come."

Jul 07, 2022 16:27 IST

UK Political Crisis LIVE Updates: How PM Johnson Came to Power

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson served as a member of Parliament in the House of Commons representing the constituency of Henley between 2001-2008. For the next eight years, he served as London mayor, overseeing the 2012 London Olympics. In 2016, he came to the political forefront after he became the co-leader of the campaign to take Britain out of the European Union, in opposition to then-Prime Minister David Cameron, a fellow Conservative. Cameron resigned after voters approve Brexit in a national referendum on June 23, 2016. Johnson then went on to serve as Foreign Secretary under Cameron’s successor, Prime Minister Theresa May in 2016. Johnson resigned two years later in July 2018 in opposition to May’s strategy for a “soft" Brexit that would maintain close ties with the EU. After Theresa May resigned as Conservative Party leader over her failure to persuade Parliament to back the Brexit agreement she negotiated with the EU in 2019, the party was split between those who back May and hard-liners, led by Johnson, who were willing to risk a no-deal Brexit in order to wring concessions from the EU. He called a snap general election that December, winning the biggest Tory parliamentary majority since the heyday of Margaret Thatcher in the 1980s.

Jul 07, 2022 16:19 IST

Resignations, PM Johnson's Battle to Stay in Power and Margaret Thatcher Parallel

As slew of ministers resigned from their posts in protest against British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, he had on Wednesday rejected calls to resign, arguing that he had a mandate from the voters to remain in office. The Conservative Party leader has attempted to defy the mathematics of parliamentary government and the traditions of British politics. It is rare for a prime minister to cling to power in the face of this much pressure from his Cabinet colleagues, according to critics. The closest parallel may be Margaret Thatcher, the long-time Conservative prime minister who in 1990 sought to remain in office after her authority was undermined by disagreements over Britain’s relationship with what is now known as the European Union.
Jul 07, 2022 16:13 IST

Boris Johnson's Resignation Amid Soaring Inflation, Weak Economic Forecast

The political crisis in the United Kingdom comes as Britons are facing some of the tightest squeeze on finances in decades, in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic, with soaring inflation, and the economy forecast to be the weakest among major nations in 2023 apart from Russia. Other elements such as years of internal division sparked by the narrow 2016 vote to leave the European Union, and threats to the make-up of the United Kingdom itself with demands for another Scottish independence referendum, the second in a decade.
Jul 07, 2022 16:09 IST

Russia Hopes 'More Professional People' Will Lead UK

The Kremlin said it hoped that "more professional people" would come to power in Britain, moments after reports of Boris Johnson likely resignation as Conservative party leader. "We would like to hope that some day in Great Britain more professional people who can make decisions through dialogue will come to power," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters. "But at the moment there is little hope for that."
Jul 07, 2022 16:06 IST

Amid Buzz of Boris Johnson Quitting Today, News18 Decodes Way Ahead for Isolated PM, Possible Successor

For British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, the final countdown seems to have begun. Gravely wounded by the resignation of ministers who said he was not fit to govern, reports said Johnson is finally all set to resign on Thursday. The British PM narrowly survived a confidence vote last month, giving him 12 months of immunity from another one. But some lawmakers in his Conservative Party had been trying to change the party rules to shorten that immunity period. READ MORE
Jul 07, 2022 16:04 IST

'Toxic' PM Johnson to be Replaced Immediately, Dy PM Raab Would be Acceptable: UK Conservatives

Five Conservative members of parliament demanded Prime Minister Boris Johnson resign on Thursday and said another minister should take over during a process that could take weeks because he has lost the authority after more than 50 people quit his government. Dominic Raab, the deputy prime minister, would be a suitable replacement, two senior Conservative lawmakers said. "We need to be rid of Boris as soon as possible. He’s too toxic. Raab as interim prime minister would be acceptable," one Conservative lawmaker said.
Jul 07, 2022 16:00 IST

Resignations by Rishi Sunak and Sajid Javid

Boris Johnson's resignation came days after Finance minister Rishi Sunak and health secretary Sajid Javid triggered mass resignations after they quit citing that they have had enough of defending the scandals. Dozens of junior ministers, ministerial aides and other Cabinet ministers follow suit, telling Johnson his position is untenable.
Jul 07, 2022 15:57 IST

UK Defence Minister Wallace Front-runner to Lead Conservatives: Poll

British defence minister Ben Wallace was the favourite among Conservative party members to be the next party leader, according to the results of a YouGov poll, Reuters reported as Prime Minister Boris Johnson was expected to resign.
Jul 07, 2022 15:55 IST

Covid-19 Pandemic Handling, Partygate: Boris Johnson's Time as PM

Boris Johnson's tenure as prime minister was marred by his handling of the coronavirus pandemic and a steady stream of ethics allegations, from alcohol-fueled government parties that broke lockdown rules to how he handled a sexual misconduct scandal involving a senior party lawmaker.
Jul 07, 2022 15:47 IST

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson Agrees to Resign

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson agreed to resign today after days of defections from ministers and Conservative Party leaders crippled the controversial leader and left him unable to govern.

“Boris Johnson will resign as Conservative leader today — he will continue as prime minister until the autumn,” BBC political editor Chris Mason said, adding a Tory leadership race will take place this summer and the victor replace Johnson by October.

A Downing Street spokesman said the prime minister “will make a statement to the country today”.

According to the Associated Press, Johnson finally agreed to step down after one of his closest allies, Treasury Chief Nadhim Zahawi, told the prime minister to resign for the good of the country. It was not immediately clear whether Johnson will stay in office while the Conservative Party chooses a new leader, who will automatically become prime minister as well.

Opposition Labour leader Keir Starmer called it “good news” that Johnson was going to quit but said what was needed was “a proper change of government”. The departure of education minister Michelle Donelan and a plea to quit from finance minister Nadhim Zahawi, only in their jobs for two days, appeared to tip the balance.

Northern Ireland minister Brandon Lewis kicked off Thursday’s frenzied events, becoming the fourth cabinet minister to resign, writing that Johnson was “past the point of no return”. The shock resignations of finance chief Rishi Sunak and Health Secretary Sajid Javid late Tuesday set off a chain of others. They quit after Johnson apologised for appointing as deputy chief whip senior Conservative MP Chris Pincher, who was forced to step down following accusations he drunkenly groped two men.

Downing Street at first denied Johnson knew of the prior allegations but the defence collapsed after a former top civil servant said Johnson was told in 2019 about another incident. Tory critics said the Pincher affair had tipped many over the edge, angry at having to defend what they saw as more lies by Johnson.

Thursday’s major development comes a day after the British Prime Minister said he was not going to resign, and that the last thing the country needed was a national election.

“I am not going to step down and the last thing this country needs, frankly, is an election,” he told a parliamentary committee on Wednesday when asked to confirm he would not seek to call an election rather than resign if he lost a vote of confidence. Johnson has been battling leadership claims despite a wave of more than 50 government resignations.

The Conservatives will now have to elect a new leader, a process which could take about two months. “As well as resigning as party leader the PM must resign his office,” Conservative lawmaker Nick Gibb said. “After losing so many ministers, he has lost the trust and authority required to continue.”

His expected departure Thursday comes just three years after he took over from Theresa May in an internal Conservative leadership contest.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News, watch Top Videos and Live TV here.