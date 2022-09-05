UK Prime Minister Race: Ahead of Final Results, a Recap of the Leadership Race

The UK will find out who will be their prime minister until the nation goes for elections in 2025 on Monday.

The need for the elections arose as Boris Johnson, the outgoing prime minister, was embroiled in the Partygate scandal where he was accused of organising birthday parties and other gatherings during the Covid-19 lockdowns inside the 10, Downing Street - the UK PM’s residence.

Johnson’s resignation was precipitated by the resignation of Rishi Sunak, who is one of the finalists facing colleague and foreign secretary Liz Truss. Sunak, an MP from Richmond and Truss, an MP from South West Norfolk then went head-to-head and engaged in several hustings events and debates to earn the support of close 200,000 Conservative Party members who have voted in the polls.

Here is a recap of the race to the 10, Downing Street:

Advertisement

On July 7, UK PM Boris Johnson announced resignation as prime minister following Partygate scandal allegations. Before him many of his cabinet ministers, including Rishi Sunak, also resigned

Eight candidates join the race - Jeremy Hunt, Nadhim Zahawi, Tom Tugendhat, Kemi Badenoch, Penny Mordaunt, Suella Braverman, Rishi Sunak and Liz Truss

Jeremy Hunt and Nadhim Zahawi were the first to be knocked out. Zahawi put his name forward only hours after Johnson tendered resignation. He and Hunt failed gain the required votes and were knocked out on July 14

Jeremy Hunt and Nadhim Zahawi were the first to be knocked out. Zahawi put his name forward only hours after Johnson tendered resignation. He and Hunt failed gain the required votes and were knocked out on July 14 Tom Tugendhat, Kemi Badenoch, Penny Mordaunt, Suella Braverman, Rishi Sunak and Liz Truss - the leadership race boils down to these six. Many analysts and bookmakers predict that Sunak and Mordaunt will be the finalists

By July 20, Tom Tugendhat, Kemi Badenoch, Suella Braverman and Penny Mordaunt - at that time a bookies’ favourite - get knocked out of the race

Sunak won all the five rounds of voting. Truss only managed to edge past Penny Mordaunt on July 20 narrowly.

Sunak won all the five rounds of voting. Truss only managed to edge past Penny Mordaunt on July 20 narrowly. Sunak and Truss start their campaign events and hustings, trying to gain more supporters from the Conservative Party to bolster their chances of winning

Sunak’s campaign, according to bookmakers, starts to lose steam. The right wing within the Conservative Party rally around Liz Truss

Sunak’s campaign, according to bookmakers, starts to lose steam. The right wing within the Conservative Party rally around Liz Truss Towards the end of of the first week of August, ballots reach Conservative Party members

Throughout August, Truss remains bookmaker’s favourite, removing Rishi Sunak from the bookies top spot

Results to be announced on Monday September 5, 2022

Read the Latest News and Breaking News here