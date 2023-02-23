Home » News » World » UK: Protesters Paint Ukrainian Flag Outside Russian Embassy

UK: Protesters Paint Ukrainian Flag Outside Russian Embassy

London's Metropolitan Police said officers arrested three men and a woman on suspicion of criminal damage and obstructing the highway

Advertisement

Associated Press

Last Updated: February 23, 2023, 22:53 IST

LONDON, UK

Police officers respond, after Protest group 'Led by Donkeys' spread paint in the colours of the Ukrainian flag on the road, ahead of the first anniversary of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, outside the Russian Embassy in London, Britain February 23, 2023 (Image/ Reuters)
Police officers respond, after Protest group 'Led by Donkeys' spread paint in the colours of the Ukrainian flag on the road, ahead of the first anniversary of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, outside the Russian Embassy in London, Britain February 23, 2023 (Image/ Reuters)

British police said Thursday they have arrested four people after protesters painted a giant Ukrainian flag on the road outside the Russian Embassy in London.

The campaign group Led By Donkeys said they painted the 500-square-meter (5,400-square-foot) blue and yellow flag to mark one year since Russia invaded Ukraine. It said activists wanted to remind Russian President Vladimir Putin that “Ukraine is an independent state and a people with every right to self-determination."

The group said activists safely halted cars before pouring 160 liters (35 gallons) of paint on the road. Vehicles then spread the paint in both directions to create the flag, it said.

Advertisement

London’s Metropolitan Police said officers arrested three men and a woman on suspicion of criminal damage and obstructing the highway. They remained in custody.

Read all the Latest News here

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed)

Follow us on

first published: February 23, 2023, 22:53 IST
last updated: February 23, 2023, 22:53 IST
Read More

TRENDING NEWS

MORE NEWS

Photogallery

+10PHOTOS

RRR Wins At Hollywood Critics Association Film Awards, Pathaan In 1000 Crore Club Among Biggest Entertainment News Of The Week

+10PHOTOS

Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Malaika Arora, Shilpa Shetty Kundra, Hina Khan Among Best Dressed Celebrities This Week