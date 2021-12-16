Home » News » World » UK Reports Another Daily Record of 88,376 Covid-19 Cases

UK Reports Another Daily Record of 88,376 Covid-19 Cases

People walk past the Big Ben clock at the Houses of Parliament in central London on December 16, 2021 as some scaffolding is removed with restoration project nearing its end. Tolga Akmen / AFP
People walk past the Big Ben clock at the Houses of Parliament in central London on December 16, 2021 as some scaffolding is removed with restoration project nearing its end. Tolga Akmen / AFP

The latest data takes the total number of infections during the pandemic to nearly 11.1 million.

Advertisement
AFP
Updated: December 16, 2021, 23:40 IST

The British government on Thursday reported 88,376 new coronavirus cases, a second consecutive record daily tally, as the Omicron variant fuels a worrying surge in infections across the country.

The latest data takes the total number of infections during the pandemic to nearly 11.1 million, while the UK also registered a further 146 deaths from the virus, taking the death toll to almost 147,000.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.

Follow us on

first published: December 16, 2021, 23:40 IST