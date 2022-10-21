UK Royal Mint Reveals Harry Potter Special Edition Coins

The UK Royal Mint revealed on Thursday its latest collection of Harry Potter special edition coins. The first one will go on sale this week and the release also commemorates the 25th anniversary of Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone.

Four coins will be featured on the Harry Potter collection. The coins have been illustrated by Jim Kay. The coins feature Harry Potter, Albus Dumbledore, the Hogwarts Express and the Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry.

The Yorkshire Evening Post in a report said that many coins in this range will feature a ‘latent feature’ which rotates in light revealing the iconic lightning bolt seen in Harry’s forehead and the number 25, marking the anniversary year.

The Harry Potter coins are also among a small number of collections which feature portrait changes in them. Two coins in the collection will feature the portrait of the deceased Queen Elizabeth II while the final two coins will feature the official portrait of King Charles III.

“As the official maker of UK coins, we are delighted to make a spellbinding coin collection to celebrate the 25th anniversary of Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone," Nicola Howell, Chief Commercial Officer at The Royal Mint was quoted as saying by the Yorkshire Evening Post.

“The collection is expected to be in high demand, as it is amongst a small number which will see a portrait change during the series," she further added.

“It is the same for most aspects of publishing – because you are on your own all of the time in a studio, none of it quite seems real until you see the book on a shelf in a shop," Jim Kay, illustrator and designer of the Harry Potter coin collection was quoted as saying by the Yorkshire Evening Post.

