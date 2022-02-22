Home » News » World » UK Summons Russian Ambassador over Ukraine: Government

This handout video grab released by the Russian Defence Ministry on February 21, 2022, shows bombing during joint exercises of the armed forces of Russia and Belarus. (AFP)
UK made the move after the Kremlin ordered troops into two Moscow-backed rebel regions of Ukraine.

AFP
Londres (UK) // Updated: February 22, 2022, 18:02 IST

Britain on Tuesday summoned Russia’s ambassador for talks, after the Kremlin ordered troops into two Moscow-backed rebel regions of Ukraine.

“This morning the foreign office has summoned the Russian ambassador," Boris Johnson’s official spokesman told reporters, after the prime minister said London would “hit Russia very hard" with targeted sanctions.

first published: February 22, 2022, 18:02 IST