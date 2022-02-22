UK Summons Russian Ambassador over Ukraine: Government

AFP
Londres (UK) // Updated: February 22, 2022, 18:02 IST
Britain on Tuesday summoned Russia’s ambassador for talks, after the Kremlin ordered troops into two Moscow-backed rebel regions of Ukraine.
“This morning the foreign office has summoned the Russian ambassador," Boris Johnson’s official spokesman told reporters, after the prime minister said London would “hit Russia very hard" with targeted sanctions.
