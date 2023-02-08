Home » News » World » UK Supporting Ukraine to Ensure Victory 'This Year', Says Sunak; Zelensky Receives Applaud from British MPs

Volodymyr Zelensky arrived in Britain earlier Wednesday for only his second overseas trip since Russia's invasion began nearly a year ago

Last Updated: February 08, 2023, 18:53 IST

London, United Kingdom

Britain's Prime Minister Rishi Sunak (L) hosts Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky for a meeting inside 10 Downing Street in central London on February 8, 2023. (AFP)
Britain's Prime Minister Rishi Sunak (L) hosts Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky for a meeting inside 10 Downing Street in central London on February 8, 2023. (AFP)

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak on Wednesday told parliament the UK would continue “to support Ukraine to ensure decisive military victory on the battlefield, this year".

“(Russian President) Vladimir Putin’s aggression cannot be seen in any way to have been successful and that’s why we have accelerated and increased our support militarily for Ukraine," Sunak said ahead of an address to parliament by visiting Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

Sunak said he joined with main opposition Labour Party leader, Keir Starmer, in saying that the UK would “stand united with Ukraine until we ensure the defeat of Vladimir Putin’s unprovoked unsanctioned aggression, and that we will make sure that Ukraine is not only victorious but that we bring peace to its people".

Zelensky arrived in Britain earlier Wednesday for only his second overseas trip since Russia’s invasion began nearly a year ago.

The Ukrainian President also received applaud by UK lawmakers before his address.

Zelensky, dressed in his usual green fatigues, was hugged by Sunak after landing on a military transport plane at Stansted airport north of London, before the pair met for talks at 10 Downing Street.

He will later also have an audience with King Charles III.

first published: February 08, 2023, 18:53 IST
last updated: February 08, 2023, 18:53 IST
