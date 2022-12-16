UK Travel Visa: 'Good News' for Indians as Application Process Time Reduced. Details Here

British High Commissioner to India Alex Ellis on Friday announced that visit visas for Indians travelling to the United Kingdom can now be allocated within the standard time of 15 working days.

The British High Commission earlier said they were planning to restart the visa application processing within the 15 allocated days.

“Good news for those travelling from India to UK- visit visas now within standard time of 15 working days (with a small number of trickier cases taking longer). Great work by the visa teams across the world," the British High Commissioner to India said in a tweet along with a video message.

Advertisement

“There are still a few cases which take longer, very complex ones and that’s right that they do. But this enables new people to move to India and the UK with much greater ease," he added

A UK Standard Visitor visa is applicable in the following cases:

- Visiting your family or friend

- When on a business trip

- When on a vacation

- Taking a short course of study

“Two months ago, I said that our aim was to get back to processing India to Great Britain visa applications within our standard time of 15 days by the end of this year. The good news is now, we have achieved that," Alex Ellis said in the video message.

He also advised the applicants to provide the information as requested.

Britain had decided to bring back its standard 15-day visa process following increasing demand for travel to the UK from India.

Meanwhile, Indian High Commissioner to the UK Vikram Doraiswami announced that India is all set to resume the e-Visa facility for British citizens travelling to India.

In a video tweeted by the High Commission of India in London, Vikram K Doraiswami the High Commissioner to the UK said, “We are rolling out e-visas once again and this service will be made available to you forthwith. (Dates will be announced shortly)."

Read all the Latest India News here