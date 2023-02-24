Some of the UK’s largest supermarkets, like Tesco, Asda, Aldi and Morrisons are limiting sales of some fruit and vegetables. The Rishi Sunak-led government said it is due to bad weather in Africa and Europe.

A report by the BBC said that high electricity prices are having an impact on produce grown in greenhouses in the UK and the Netherlands. Tesco, the UK’s largest supermarket, said they have put limits on sales of tomatoes, peppers and cucumbers and have limited it to three per customer. Supermarket chain Aldi has also put a similar limit.

Sales of lettuce, salad bags, broccoli, cauliflowers and raspberry punnets were also capped in Asda’s stores, the BBC said in its report. They too have capped sales of tomatoes, peppers and cucumbers. Supermarket chain Morrisons also set limits of two on vegetables like cucumbers, tomatoes, lettuce and peppers.

The report said that other major UK supermarkets chains were also hit by shortages but limits are yet to be introduced. The limits are being implemented to ensure that other retailers don’t buy and stock those items.

The shortage is being attributed to cold temperatures in Spain and floods in Morocco. The storms in the UK have also led to cancellations and delays in ferries. According to the British Retail Consortium (BRC), the UK imports around 95% of its tomatoes and 90% of its lettuces from Spain and North Africa.

The UK also grows its own produce and it uses that along with produce grown by Dutch farmers but high electricity prices have dissuaded British and Dutch farmers from using greenhouses to grow winter crops.

The BRC said that shortages will last for a few weeks, until the UK growing season begins and supermarkets are also looking for alternative sources of supply, according to the BBC. The agency also said UK’s supermarkets will be able to navigate through supply chain issues and work with farmers to ensure customers do not face problems.

UK environment minister Therese Coffey also said the situation will last for two to four weeks. “It is important that we try and make sure that we get alternative sourcing options," Therese Coffey said.

