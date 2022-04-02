UK Watchdog Ofcom Suspends Pro-Khalistan KTV For Inciting Hate, Sharing Harmful Medical Advice

The UK regulator for the communications services Ofcom on Thursday suspended Khalsa Television Limited’s licence barring it from airing programmes in the UK. The decision was taken after Ofcom found that on a TV programme, during a live debate, the participants called on Sikhs to travel to Punjab and commit acts of violence.

Ofcom pointed to a programme ‘Prime Time’ and said that during its 95 minutes of airing there were several occasions when material likely to incite violence was broadcast and discussed upon.

Ofcom also outlined that the discussions were being held despite the participants being aware of the nature of the content. “ Ofcom considered that the cumulative effect of statements made in the programme was to present violent action, including murder, as an acceptable and necessary form of action to further the Khalistani cause, and to encourage viewers to travel to Punjab to engage in violent protest," the statement said.

“The message was sustained throughout a lengthy programme and was expressed from time to time in a manner which, in Ofcom’s view, made it clear that the presenter was aware that the message should not be broadcast," the statement further added.

“Given the serious nature of this breach, and for the reasons set out in our suspension notice, we are today suspending Khalsa Television Limited’s licence to broadcast in the UK with immediate effect," Ofcom said in a release on its website.

The watchdog also highlighted that there were several breaches of the regulations on previous occasions as well. It also pointed out that ‘ indirect call to action for Sikhs tocommit violence, up to and including murder’ were broadcast via a music video in a programme titled Bagga and Shera in 2018. It also pointed out that Panthak Masle, another programme aired in 2019, also gave out similar calls to violence and public disorder. It also highlighted in a release that in 2018 it broadcast a programme, Sangeen Mamlay, which focused on reasons why some parties to marital disputes in India were resorting to violence but it broadcasted offensive language and scenes of violence prior to airing of programmes meant for children.

The channel has also faced the ban for broadcasting potentially harmful medical advice earlier in their programmes Acupressure Show and Homoeopathic Clinic in 2018.

