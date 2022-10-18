UK: Welsh Police Deploys 3-Wheeled 'Tuk Tuks' to Fight Crime, Keep People Safe

Although quite popular in India, three-wheeler ‘tuk tuks’ made its place in United Kingdom, as the Welsh Police deployed them in a fresh attempt to fight crime in the area. The Gwent Police rolled out four tuk-tuks on Welsh streets, patrol parks, walkways and other public spaces in Newport and Abergavenny, a Wales Online report said on Sunday.

Gwent Police officers will be riding these 3-wheelers, which will be on duty all days and night patrolling the areas in an attempt to keep the residents safe. Chief inspector Damian Sowrey said the vehicles received “overwhelmingly positive" feedback.

The tuk tuks were on display on Behind the Badge day and were well-received by the public. Among the residents, parents told the Police that they would be happy knowing their younger ones were looked out for at night, Sowrey said.

Advertisement

Despite encouragement from some residents, some others didn’t find the intiative to be that serious. “Are they not capable of walking the streets then or even cycling! Next thing you know Gwent police be on just eat delivering kebabs," a Twitter user wrote.

Resident Graham Shimell said “If they are brave enough to drive one of these around certain parts of Newport, it’ll be burnt out and thrown in the Usk within the first week."

The fleet of four tuk-tuks is funded by the Safer Streets programme, which is a Home Office grant to support the police in crime-tackling initiatives.

The police force has not revealed how fast the tuk-tuks can travel, although several media reports suggested they top out at anywhere between 25 to 35 mph.

Read the Latest News and Breaking News here