Home » News » World » Ukraine Accuses Russian Troops of Kidnapping Three Israelis

Ukraine Accuses Russian Troops of Kidnapping Three Israelis

The Ukrainian national flag is seen in front of a school which, according to local residents, was on fire after shelling, as Russia's invasion of Ukraine continues, in Kharkiv, Ukraine, on February 28, 2022. (Reuters File Photo)
The Ukrainian national flag is seen in front of a school which, according to local residents, was on fire after shelling, as Russia's invasion of Ukraine continues, in Kharkiv, Ukraine, on February 28, 2022. (Reuters File Photo)

Deputy PM Iryna Vereshchuk said that in Melitopol, the Russian occupiers kidnapped three Israeli citizens- Tatiana Kumok and her parents Vera et Mikhail Kumok.

Advertisement
AFP
Kyiv // Updated: March 22, 2022, 11:33 IST

The Ukraine government accused Russian troops of kidnapping three Israelis in the southeastern town of Melitopol, which they have occupied.

“Today in Melitopol, the Russian occupiers kidnapped three Israeli citizens; Tatiana Kumok and her parents Vera et Mikhail Kumok", Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk said, in comments posted on Facebook.

Mikhail Kumok was described as a “publisher" and company owner. The Ukrainian authorities published no further details.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and Ukraine-Russia War Live Updates here.

Follow us on

first published: March 22, 2022, 11:33 IST