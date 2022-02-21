Home » News » World » Ukraine and EU Agree on Establishing Advisory Military Mission in Ukraine, Kyiv Says

This handout picture released on February 19 by the press service of the General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces in an unknown location of Ukraine. (Image: AFP)
Reuters
BRUSSELS // Updated: February 21, 2022, 16:36 IST

Ukraine and the European Union have reached a deal in principle on setting up an advisory military training mission in Ukraine, the country's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba told reporters on Monday in Brussels.

"We reached an agreement with the EU in principle that the EU will role out advisory training in Ukraine … this is not combat forces," Kuleba said after meeting with the EU's foreign ministers.

first published: February 21, 2022, 16:36 IST