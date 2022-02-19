Home » News » World » Ukraine Army Says Two Soldiers Killed in Separatist East

Ukraine Army Says Two Soldiers Killed in Separatist East

A Ukrainian serviceman shooting with a Swedish-British portable anti-tank guided missile NLAW that was transferred to the units as part of Britain's military-technical assistance during an exercise. (AFP Photo)
A Ukrainian serviceman shooting with a Swedish-British portable anti-tank guided missile NLAW that was transferred to the units as part of Britain's military-technical assistance during an exercise. (AFP Photo)

Two Ukrainian servicemen died in the shelling attack on the frontline.

Advertisement
AFP
Kyiv // Updated: February 19, 2022, 23:29 IST

Ukraine’s army said Saturday that two of its soldiers died in attacks in on the frontline with Russian-backed separatists, the first fatalities in the conflict in more than a month.

“As a result of a shelling attack, two Ukrainian servicemen received fatal shrapnel wounds," the military command for the separatist conflict said.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Assembly Elections Live Updates here.

Follow us on

first published: February 19, 2022, 23:29 IST