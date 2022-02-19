Ukraine Army Says Two Soldiers Killed in Separatist East

AFP
Kyiv // Updated: February 19, 2022, 23:29 IST
Ukraine’s army said Saturday that two of its soldiers died in attacks in on the frontline with Russian-backed separatists, the first fatalities in the conflict in more than a month.
“As a result of a shelling attack, two Ukrainian servicemen received fatal shrapnel wounds," the military command for the separatist conflict said.
