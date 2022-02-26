Ukraine Asks for Military Aid from World: Netherlands, US Among 25 Countries to Provide Support

The Russian troops continue to encircle capital Kyiv, while violating international laws, Ukraine is not alone, as it has garnered tremendous support from several western nations. While many nations have come out to provide medical aid, several countries including non-NATO members, have claimed that they will provide military support to Ukraine.

Of late, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has been reaching out to several countries, urging them to provide military aid. Recently, Zelensky has turned down the offer by the US government to evacuate Kyiv and instead asked America to provide military support to Ukraine.

After US president Joe Biden asked Zelensky to evacuate Kyiv, he said, “The fight is here; I need ammunition, not a ride," as reported by AP. It is also reported that on Friday, Zelensky had spoken with US president Biden regarding military aid and sanctions.

Nations providing military support

Many countries have offered both military and other support to Ukraine. According to the media reports, more than two dozen nations, including Canada, Netherlands, UK, US and some more European countries, have come out to support Ukraine with weapons, medical supplies and other military aid, according to Sky News.

Meanwhile, British defence secretary, Ben Wallace, on Friday held a virtual donor conference of military aid, with more than 25 countries. As per the reports, some 25 nations who were on the conference said they would continue to extend aid. Some even said for the first time, their support will include lethal assistance, reported Sky News.

NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg also said that NATO was deploying elements of its rapid response force – made up of land, air, maritime and special operations forces – to Ukraine, according to Al Jazeera. Some of the NATO allies also announced the types of weapons they would supply Ukraine, Stoltenberg said, without giving specific details, the report added. Stoltenberg said the alliance would not be deploying the entire force, he added that parts of a spearhead unit – known in NATO jargon as the Very High Readiness Joint Task Force, which is currently led by France – will also be sent.

