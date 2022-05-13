Ukraine Asks G7 to Seize Russian Assets to Rebuild War-torn Country

Ukraine’s foreign minister called on the G7 to seize and hand over Russian assets to help with rebuilding his war-torn country as he met the club of wealthy nations in Germany on Friday. “Today I asked G7 countries to adopt legislation and put in place all necessary procedures needed to seize Russian sovereign assets and give them to Ukraine to use this money to rebuild our country," Dmytro Kuleba said.

