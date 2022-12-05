Ukraine Claims Attack By Russia on Civilian Infrastructure, Over 60 Missiles Shot Down

Ukrainian Foreign Affairs Minister Dmytro Kuleba on Monday claimed that Russia launched a missile attack on civilian infrastructure in Ukraine. Ukraine’s air force said it shot down more than 60 of about 70 missiles that Russia fired on in its latest barrage against Ukraine.

Kuleba also called for more arms and weaponry for Ukraine, to help them save civilian lives amid the ongoing war. “Russia has fired another barrage of missiles at our critical civilian infrastructure trying to deprive people of power, water, and heating amid freezing temperatures," he tweeted.

Advertisement

“The more war crimes Russia commits, the more weapons should be provided to Ukraine to end Russian terror sooner," he further wrote. According to Associated Press, Russia fired 38 cruise missiles from ships in the Caspian Sea and from the southern Russian region of Rostov. This was followed by another 22 Kalibr cruise missiles that were fired from its Black Sea fleet.

The attack also involved Russian long-range bombers, fighter jets and guided missiles, a statement from Ukraine said. “In total, more than 60 invaders’ missiles were shot down!" the statement said.

Read all the Latest News here