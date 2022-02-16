Ukraine Crisis: In Fresh Advisory, India Releases FAQs to Allay Fears of Its Citizens, Talks of Expanding Flights

The Indian embassy in Ukraine on Wednesday issued a fresh advisory, saying that it continues to function normally to provide all services to its nationals in the country amid an escalation of crisis between Ukraine and Russia. Releasing a FAQ on Twitter, the embassy in Kyiv said that it continues to monitor the situation on a regular basis and asked the Indian nationals to go through the document.

The embassy asked Indians to “maintain calm and not give rise to panic". “Those desirous of travelling back to India are advised to book available commercial flight tickets. Ministry of External Affairs is also in discussions with Ministry of Civil Aviation and various airlines for expanding flights between India and Ukraine."

The embassy also said that in order to maintain contact with Indian nationals, it has opened emergency helplines and an email ID so that urgent and emergency queries can be directed to these numbers. The 24X7 emergency helpline are: +380 997300483, +380 997300428

The Indian embassy in Kyiv had on Tuesday urged Indian students to temporarily leave Kyiv. The message led to concerns among students as well as parents. The embassy in Kyiv also urged citizens whose stay in Ukraine is non-essential to leave the nation.

Meanwhile, India will also set up a control room for Indian citizens in Ukraine, people familiar with the developments told News18. “We are aware that many Indian students are presently in Ukraine, and their families are anxious about their wards, particularly about getting flights to India. Discussions are underway with civil aviation authorities and various airlines on how to increase the number of flights between India and Ukraine," the aforementioned official told News18.

The official also said that the control room will respond to queries of Indian nationals in Ukraine and their families in India.

