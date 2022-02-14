Ukraine Crisis Latest: Kuleba Demands Meet With Russia In 48 Hours; Zelensky Invites Biden

Ukraine demanded a meeting with Russia and member states of the Organisation for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE). Ukraine foreign minister Dmytro Kuleba on Sunday said Russia ignored questions to explain the build-up of the troops across the borders. Kuleba earlier last week also questioned Russia’s intentions under the rules of the Vienna Document.

There has been no breakthrough achieved with diplomatic talks over the past week. US president Joe Biden over the weekend spoke to Vladimir Putin and Ukraine president Volodymyr Zelensky but it led to no breakthroughs. The Ukraine president also invited US president Joe Biden to Kyiv but the White House has not commented on the invitation.

Kuleba said that if Russia is serious about the indivisibility of security in the OSCE space it should then come forward to fulfill its commitment to military transparency and de-escalate tensions, according to news agency BBC. Kuleba also said on Sunday that he will seek a meeting with Russia within the next 48 hours seeking more transparency.

The diplomatic talks will continue as German vice-chancellor Olaf Scholz will visit Ukraine and then Russia to speak to their leaders in a bid to contain Russian aggression across the border in Ukraine. Germany earlier warned of severe economic consequences in case of an invasion.

The UK prime minister Boris Johnson will also hold talks with Nordic and Baltic countries’ heads of state and also other world leaders in a bid to defuse the situation, news agency AFP reported. Johnson, according to the AFP, felt that other major world powers were not doing enough to stop Russian aggression.

Russia, however, continues to deny any plans of invasion. The Russian stance remained unchanged despite military drill in the Black Sea and arrival of new battalions in Belarus. Russia is still fixated on its demand that Ukraine should not be made a NATO member. Russia earlier invaded Ukraine when Ukrainians ousted pro-Russian president Viktor Yanukovych by seizing control of Crimea. It also sponsored separatists in Donetsk and Luhansk and helped them establish governments in those regions of Ukraine while fueling separatism.

