Ukraine Crisis: Nearly 125,000 People Evacuated Via Humanitarian Corridors, Says Zelensky

A Ukrainian soldier helps a woman to cross a destroyed bridge during the evacuation by civilians of the city of Irpin. (AFP)
A humanitarian supply convoy was now only 80 kilometres (50 miles) away from the besieged port city where more than 400,000 people are trapped.

Reuters
LVIV // Updated: March 13, 2022, 20:11 IST

Nearly 125,000 people have been evacuated via humanitarian corridors from conflict zones in Ukraine, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said in a video address on Sunday. "Today the key task is Mariupol," he said, adding that a humanitarian supply convoy was now only 80 kilometres (50 miles) away from the besieged port city where more than 400,000 people are trapped.

first published: March 13, 2022, 19:17 IST