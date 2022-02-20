Ukraine Crisis: Russian, French Foreign Ministers to Speak Monday, Says Moscow

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov will speak with his French counterpart Jean-Yves Le Drian on Monday, the Russian foreign ministry said on Sunday.

“As previously agreed, Sergei Lavrov was ready to have a telephone conversation with his French counterpart today. Le Drian was unable to today. So a telephone call is scheduled for Monday," Russian foreign ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova was cited as saying by agencies.

