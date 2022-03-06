Home » News » World » Ukraine Crisis: Russian Strike Destroys Vinnytsia Airport in Central Ukraine, Says Zelensky

People cross a destroyed bridge as they try to leave the city of Irpin in the Kyiv region in Ukraine on March 5. (Image: Reuters)
Several cities and airbases in Ukraine have been bombed, shelled or hit with ballistic missiles since Russia launched its 11-day-old invasion.

AFP
Updated: March 06, 2022, 20:29 IST

A barrage of Russian missiles destroyed a civilian airport in Vinnytsia in central Ukraine on Sunday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said. “I have just been informed about a missile strike on Vinnytsia. Eight rockets… The airport was completely destroyed," he said.

Several cities and airbases in Ukraine have been bombed, shelled or hit with ballistic missiles since Russia launched its 11-day-old invasion. But Vinnytsia is in the western area of central Ukraine, far from the Russia and Belarus borders, in an area that has seen fewer such strikes.

Zelensky took the opportunity to renew his demand that Western powers enforce a no-fly zone over Ukraine to prevent more Russian attacks. “We repeat every day: close the sky over Ukraine. Close for all Russian missiles, for Russian combat aircraft, for all their terrorists," he said.

“If you don’t, if you don’t give us at least planes so we can protect ourselves, there’s only one thing to conclude; you want us to be killed very slowly."

first published: March 06, 2022, 20:22 IST