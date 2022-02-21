Home » News » World » Ukraine Denies Shelling Russian Border Facility

Ukraine Denies Shelling Russian Border Facility

A dozen mortar shells exploded while the Ukraine interior minister was at the frontline. (AFP Photo)
The Ukrainian military called it "fake news" and emphasised they "do not shoot at civilian infrastructure".

AFP
Kramatorsk (Ukraine) // Updated: February 21, 2022, 17:09 IST

The Ukrainian military on Monday denied shelling a border facility used by Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB), calling Moscow’s claim “fake news".

“We couldn’t stop them producing this fake news, but we always emphasise that we do not shoot at civilian infrastructure, or into some territory in the Rostov region or whatever," Ukrainian military spokesman Pavlo Kovalchuk told reporters.

