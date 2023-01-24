Home » News » World » Ukraine Deputy Defence Minister Shapovalov Steps Down Following Allegations of Graft

date 2023-01-24

There were allegations that Tymoshenko led a lavish lifestyle and used luxury cars while the nation faced hardship due to the invasion

Last Updated: January 24, 2023, 14:56 IST

Kyiv, Ukraine

Deputy head of Ukraine's Presidential Office Kyrylo Tymoshenko has resigned from his post amid allegations of graft (Image: Reuters)
Ukrainian deputy defence minister Vyacheslav Shapovalov and the deputy head of the presidential office, Kyrylo Tymoshenko, resigned on Tuesday, news agencies Reuters and AFP reported.

The reports said that the resignation of the highly-placed officials came after allegations of corruption were levelled against them. A Reuters report said that Tymoshenko was allegedly involved in several scandals. His personal use of lavish items, including luxury cars, was also highlighted in the report.

“I thank the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskiy for the trust and the opportunity to do good deeds every day and every minute," Tymoshenko wrote on Telegram. He asked Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky to relieve him of his duties on Monday.

He did not cite any reason for his stepping down. Ukrainian media said that Oleksiy Kuleba, the current governor of Kyiv Oblast, could replace him. They also reported earlier that Zelensky was planning a cabinet and personal reshuffle.

The president’s website displayed Tymoshenko’s resignation but did not offer any reason behind the move.

Reports by Ukrainian media said that Tymoshenko used a Chevrolet Tahoe donated for evacuating civilians from combat zones for his own purposes. He denied the allegations saying that he used it to travel to deoccupied regions.

Along with Tymoshenko, another deputy chief of staff for Zelensky, Oleh Tatarov is also expected to step down.

The reports also said governors of Sumy, Dnipropetrovsk, Zaporizhzhia, and Kherson oblasts will also resign soon. Zelensky earlier announced that there will be a reshuffle in the government and also at a regional and military level after allegations of corruption surfaced against highly-placed officials.

According to news agency AFP, the office of the prosecutor general said that its deputy prosecutor general Oleksiy Symonenko was stepping down, without providing further details. Symonenko stands accused of spending a holiday in Spain and reportedly using a car belonging to a Ukrainian businessman.

The Ukrainian President announced a ban on officials travelling abroad for purposes not related to work. “If they want to rest now, they will rest outside the civil service. Officials will no longer be able to travel abroad for vacation or for any other non-government purpose," Zelensky was quoted as saying by AFP.

first published: January 24, 2023, 14:09 IST
last updated: January 24, 2023, 14:56 IST
