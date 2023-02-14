Whichever side of this Ukraine war you’re on, some results through a year since the start of the invasion on February 24 last year stand out unmistakably, which you couldn’t deny even if you were a Putin supporter. India certainly does appear to have a number of those.

The principal result of the war so far is that Vladimir Putin has failed heavily, even spectacularly. There is a reason that we hear very little of those brave new words from Putin launched on September 30 last year, declaring four regions of Ukraine Russia “forever".

Of the four — Donetsk, Luhansk in the east of Ukraine, and Zaporizhzhia and Kherson — Russia retreated most recently from Kherson. Kherson was the only major city that Russia captured in that invasion. Russian forces now sit in only a part of Kherson oblast, to the east of the Dnipro river.

Russia has lost more than half the land it captured after February 24. Its advance to the outskirts of capital Kyiv was pushed back. Russian forces were beaten out of Kharkiv in the east, they were knocked out of Lyman in the Donbas region that brings together Luhansk and Donetsk. The mighty Russians have been on the retreat, and they do not deny this; they cannot.

Little has followed therefore of those brave words at St George’s Hall of September 30. We’ve had more bravado from Putin than bravery from his forces on the battlefield. And there is a reason there hasn’t been another pop concert on Red Square — and the reason is not the winter.

Opposite

Putin has in fact managed to achieve quite the opposite of what he had set out to. He wanted to keep Ukraine out of NATO, and Ukraine is now de facto a NATO country, as its defence minister Oleksii Reznikov plainly said. He wanted to keep Ukraine out of the European Union, and Ukraine is now on the fast track to EU membership.

In the bargain, Putin has pushed Finland and Sweden into the arms of NATO. A degree of neutrality both these countries had maintained in defiance of their NATO neighbours is now gone. Putin has expanded his front with NATO, the very scenario he set out to limit.

Through these losses, diplomatically, strategically, and on the battlefield, he has turned the image of his country into the Goliath being whipped by the little David next door that he had set out to attack and displace. The loss is far greater than a loss of face.

Military

The Russian losses on front after front have demolished Russia’s image of a military superpower. Through the loss of that image, Russia has now lost the saleability of its defence industry, of which India, worryingly, is among the biggest clients.

The Swedish NLAW and then the US Javelin missiles have simply blown Russian tanks out of the battle. These have since been bolstered by the HIMARS and more sophisticated missiles with a longer reach, accurate to a metre at a range of 150 km.

The Russians have found no answer to these missiles. Or to the increasingly more effective air defence systems that Ukraine is equipped with. The fronts on which Russia is losing take a fair bit of counting.

