Home » News » World » Ukraine Launched Failed Drone Attacks on Russian Territory Overnight, Says Moscow

Ukraine Launched Failed Drone Attacks on Russian Territory Overnight, Says Moscow

Russia said its anti-drone defence systems had repelled the attacks, causing the drones to veer off course and fail to inflict any damage

Advertisement

Reuters

Last Updated: March 01, 2023, 06:44 IST

Moscow, Russia

Ukraine authorities attempted to use unmanned aerial vehicles to attack civilian infrastructure facilities in the Krasnodar and Adygea regions. (File pic: Reuters)
Ukraine authorities attempted to use unmanned aerial vehicles to attack civilian infrastructure facilities in the Krasnodar and Adygea regions. (File pic: Reuters)

Russia’s defence ministry on Tuesday accused Ukraine of launching attempted drone strikes against civil infrastructure targets in two southern Russian regions overnight, but said the attacks had failed.

There was no immediate comment from Ukrainian authorities.

"Overnight, the Kyiv authorities attempted to use unmanned aerial vehicles to attack civilian infrastructure facilities in the Krasnodar and Adygea regions," the defence ministry said in a statement.

It said its anti-drone defence systems had repelled the attacks, causing the drones to veer off course and fail to inflict any damage.

RELATED NEWS

"Both drones lost control and deviated from their flight paths. One fell into a field, the other, deviating from its trajectory, did not harm the intended target," it said.

Advertisement

Russian state news agencies had earlier reported a fire at an oil depot in the Krasnodar region, around 240 km (149 miles) south-east of the Crimean peninsula, after a drone was spotted flying overhead.

Read all the Latest News here

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed)

Follow us on

first published: March 01, 2023, 06:44 IST
last updated: March 01, 2023, 06:44 IST
Read More

TRENDING NEWS

MORE NEWS

Photogallery

+10PHOTOS

Kiara Advani Looks Vibrant In Bright Yellow Co-ords, Check Out The Diva's Most Stunning Yellow Outfits

+24PHOTOS

Radhika Merchant, Jaya Bachchan, Uorfi Javed, Neetu Kapoor Turn Heads At Abu Jani-Sandeep Khosla's Fashion Film Launch, See Pics