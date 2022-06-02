Home » News » World » Ukraine May Turn off Russian-held Nuclear Plant if it Loses Control

Ukraine May Turn off Russian-held Nuclear Plant if it Loses Control

This image made from a video released by Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant shows bright flaring object landing in grounds of the nuclear plant in Enerhodar in Ukraine on March 4. (Image: AP)
The facility in southeast Ukraine is Europe’s largest nuclear power plant

Reuters
Kyiv // Updated: June 02, 2022, 20:27 IST

Ukraine would consider switching off its Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant that lies in Russian-occupied territory if Kyiv loses control of operations at the site, Interfax news agency cited an aide to the prime minister as saying on Thursday.

"As long as the control commands are executed and the site maintains the regime, we are not stopping. But the scenario in which the station could move completely out of control and we stop it is also being looked at," the official was quoted as saying.

first published: June 02, 2022, 20:21 IST