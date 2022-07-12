Ukraine Organizes Exhibit In Prague Displaying Russian Army Equipment Destroyed By Its Army

An exhibit was launched in the capital of Czechia Prague where Russian military equipment captured by Ukrainian armed forces were displayed. The exhibit was held at a large open space not so far from the Prague Castle.

The display includes a damaged T-90 tank, Buk air defense system and Msta howitzer which is put on show at Letna Plain.

Ukraine’s internal affairs minister Denys Monastyrsky while speaking to news agency BBC said the exhibition is to show partner nations and allies that their support to Ukraine is vital in times of such crisis.

Monastyrsky said the exhibition drives home the message that Russian troops and their armies can reach Prague, Berlin or Paris but only in the form of scrap.

Speaking to Czech Television, Ukrainian embassy spokeswoman Tetiana Okopna said through this exhibition Ukrainians want to show the horrors of war caused due to Russian aggression.

Czech internal affairs minister Vit Rakusan, the mayor of Prague Zdenek Hrib and European Commissioner Ylva Johansson were also present at the exhibit.

Okopna said that a similar exhibition was being launched in Warsaw and exhibitions in Berlin and Amsterdam are on the cards. She said the exhibit was also aimed at showing how Ukraine benefited from Czechia’s support.

Czech Republic in the initial phase of the war on Ukraine helped the Ukrainian army by collecting funds for them to buy weapons. The fundraiser was conducted by the Ukrainian embassy in Prague and the Czech defense ministry who together raised more than $50 million.

The Czech Republic was the first country to send tanks to Ukraine: T-72 main battle tanks from the Czech Army’s active reserves. It has since sent more heavy weapons, including Mi-24 helicopters.

The government of Czechia however did not officially accept that it send weapons and donations to fight Russia.

“I bow before the incredible solidarity Czechs have shown Ukrainian refugees. What you have done not only here in Prague but across the country is an example to Europe," European Commissioner Ylva Johansson was quoted as saying by news agency BBC.

Ukraine’s outgoing ambassador Yevhen Perebyinis was also instrumental in garnering support for Ukraine among residents and Czechia’s political establishment.

The Ukrainian delegation at the exhibit also remained confident that there will be no war fatigue and all eyes will remain on Ukraine until it drives Russia out.

