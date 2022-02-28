Ukraine President Asks for Fast-track EU Membership

Reuters
Updated: February 28, 2022, 20:16 IST
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on Monday asked the European Union to allow Ukraine to gain membership under a special procedure immediately as it defends itself from invasion by Russian forces.
“Our goal is to be with all Europeans and, most importantly, to be equal. I’m sure that’s fair. I am sure we deserve it," he said in a video speech shared on social media.
Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Assembly Elections Live Updates here.
first published: February 28, 2022, 20:16 IST