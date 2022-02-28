Home » News » World » Ukraine President Asks for Fast-track EU Membership

Ukraine President Asks for Fast-track EU Membership

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy makes a statement in Kyiv on Sunday. (Image: Ukrainian Presidential Press Service/Handout via REUTERS)
Volodymyr Zelenskiy asked the European Union to allow Ukraine to gain membership as it defends itself from invasion by Russian forces.

Reuters
Updated: February 28, 2022, 20:16 IST

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on Monday asked the European Union to allow Ukraine to gain membership under a special procedure immediately as it defends itself from invasion by Russian forces.

“Our goal is to be with all Europeans and, most importantly, to be equal. I’m sure that’s fair. I am sure we deserve it," he said in a video speech shared on social media.

first published: February 28, 2022, 20:16 IST