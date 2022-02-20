Ukraine President Urges Immediate Ceasefire After Call with His French Counterpart Macron

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, after a phonecall Sunday with his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron, called for a resumption of talks with Russia under OSCE auspices and an immediate ceasefire.

“We stand for intensifying the peace process. We support the immediate convening of the TCG," he said, referring to the Trilateral Contact Group, which includes Ukraine, Russia and the OSCE.

