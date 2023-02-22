The head of the Ukrainian president’s office Andriy Yermak spoke to National Security Advisor Ajit Doval on Tuesday and sought India’s support at the UN for a peace plan put forward by the Ukrainian government.

“Cooperation with India is very important for us. We believe that you will support our resolution, as it contains very correct wording on the inviolability of borders and territorial integrity. Our goals are transparent and clear: we do not claim a single centimetre of Russian territory; we just want to get ours back," Yermak told Doval.

The 10-point peace plan is based on the principles of the UN Charter and will be presented to the UN General Assembly on February 23.

Advertisement

The peace plan also outlines, according to Yermak, what needs to be done to end the war in a sustainable and just manner. The Ukrainian President’s website said the document is based on such fundamental principles as the sovereignty, independence and territorial integrity of states within internationally recognized borders.

He said that Ukraine is seeking as much support as it can get and is specifically aiming to get the support of countries in the Global South.

“It is very important to protect the territorial integrity of any state in the world in order to prevent any attempts by one country to appropriate the territory of another one in the future," Yermak said.

Yermak further added that Ukraine is not looking for temporary measures like ceasefire but wants a complete withdrawal of Russian troops from Ukrainian territory.

During their phone call, Yermak also briefed Doval about the current situation at the war front and specifically about the ongoing battle for Bakhmut in Donetsk oblast.

Advertisement

The call between Yermak and Doval comes days before the one-year anniversary of the war in Ukraine.

“We are absolutely convinced that the war can and should be ended this year," Andriy Yermak said.

Earlier, both interlocutors spoke on January 25 and on December 2022 Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky spoke to Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeking his support for the ‘peace formula’ proposed by Ukraine.

Zelensky put forward the peace formula in front of the G20 leadership as well during the Bali summit in 2022.

Read all the Latest News here