Ukraine Prez Zelenskyy Speaks to PM Modi, Counts on India’s Support to ‘Peace Formula’

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy extended wishes for a successful G20 presidency to India during a conversation with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on phone on Monday. Prime Minister Modi strongly called for an immediate cessation of hostilities between Ukraine and Russia and said that both countries should revert to dialogue and diplomacy, an official release stated.

In a tweet, Zelenskyy stated, “I had a phone call with @PMOIndia Narendra Modi and wished a successful #G20 presidency. It was on this platform that I announced the peace formula and now I count on India’s participation in its implementation. I also thanked for humanitarian aid and support in the UN."

Advertisement

PM Modi voiced concerns faced by developing nations on issues like food and energy security, according to an official statement.

The two leaders discussed opportunities for strengthening bilateral cooperation, it read, adding Prime Minister Modi requested Ukraine authorities to facilitate arrangements for the continued education of Indian students who had to return from Ukraine earlier this year.

Prime Minister Modi strongly reiterated his call for an immediate cessation of hostilities and said that Russia and Ukraine should revert to dialogue and diplomacy to find a lasting solution to their differences. Prime Minister also conveyed India’s support for any peace efforts, and assured India’s commitment to continue providing humanitarian assistance for affected civilian population, the statement read.

G20 Presidency

India formally assumed the G20 Presidency on December 1.

The G20 or Group of 20 is an intergovernmental forum of the world’s major developed and developing economies and comprises Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, the Republic of Korea, Mexico, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Turkey, the UK, the US and the European Union (EU).

Advertisement

Together, the coveted grouping account for over 80 per cent of the global Gross Domestic Product (GDP), 75 per cent of international trade and two-thirds of the world population.

Over 200 meetings will be held at 55 locations in India and the summit will take place in the national capital in September 2023.

Modi on Russia-Ukraine Conflict

Advertisement

Prime Minister Narendra Modi held talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin on phone on December 16 and reiterated his call for dialogue and diplomacy as the only way forward in the context of the ongoing conflict in Ukraine.

In a phone conversation with Zelenskyy on October 4, Modi had said there can be “no military solution" and that India is ready to contribute to any peace efforts.

Read all the Latest News here