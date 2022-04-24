Home » News » World » Ukraine Proposes Talks With Russia Near Besieged Mariupol Plant

Ukraine Proposes Talks With Russia Near Besieged Mariupol Plant

A dog crosses a street in the shattered port city of Mariupol, where Russian troops launched an intensive campaign. (Image: Alexander NEMENOV/AFP)
Ukraine has invited Russia to talks near the Azovstal plant in Mariupol, where Ukrainian fighters and civilians are holding out in a city largely under Moscow's control

AFP
Updated: April 24, 2022, 23:54 IST

Ukraine has invited Russia to talks near the Azovstal plant in Mariupol, where Ukrainian fighters and civilians are holding out in a city largely under Moscow’s control, Kyiv said Sunday.

“We invited Russians to hold a special round of talks on the spot right next to the walls of Azovstal," said Oleksiy Arestovych, an aide to President Volodymyr Zelensky.

