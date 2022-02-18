Ukraine Rebel Leaders Say Evacuating Civilians to Russia as Fears of Large-scale Conflict Grow

Separatist leaders in eastern Ukraine’s self-proclaimed republics said rebel authorities will begin evacuating civilians to Russia on Friday as fears of a large-scale conflict grow. “From today, a mass centralised departure of the population to the Russian Federation has been organised. Women, children and the elderly are subject to be evacuated first," said Denis Pushilin, head of the so-called Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR). In a video message on the Telegram messaging service, he accused Kyiv of planning an imminent attack on the pro-Moscow breakaway territories.

“The president of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky in the near future will give the order for (his) soldiers to go on the offensive," Pushilin said.

The leader of the Lugansk separatist region in eastern Ukraine Leonid Pasechnik also urged residents to evacuate “to prevent civilian casualties".

“I call on residents of the republic… to leave for the Russian Federation as soon as possible," Pasechnik said in a statement, saying anyone who had received orders to mobilise or who works in key jobs should remain.

Pasechnik called on “all men able to hold a weapon to rise to protect their land."

Pushilin said Russian authorities and the neighbouring southern Russian Rostov region were ready to accept the civilians and had prepared “host places" for them.

He said rebel authorities were in a “state of constant combat readiness" and were able to protect civilians.

But he called on people to listen to authorities and cooperate with the evacuation plan.

“Temporary escape will protect your life and health, and that of your relatives," Pushilin said.

He announced the evacuation as fears of a large-scale conflict in eastern Ukraine grow.

The West says Russia could attack Ukraine at any moment, despite Moscow saying it has pulled back some of its forces from Ukraine’s borders.

