Ukraine, Russia Agree On Corridors to Evacuate Civilians As Round 2 of Peace Talks End

Ukraine and Russia agreed to create humanitarian corridors to evacuate civilians on Thursday in the second round of talks since Moscow invaded last week, a top Ukrainian official said.

“The second round of talks is over. Unfortunately, Ukraine does not have the results it needs yet. There are decisions only on the organisation of humanitarian corridors," Ukrainian presidential advisor Mykhailo Podolyak said on Twitter.

