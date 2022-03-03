Home » News » World » Ukraine, Russia Agree On Corridors to Evacuate Civilians As Round 2 of Peace Talks End

Ukraine, Russia Agree On Corridors to Evacuate Civilians As Round 2 of Peace Talks End

Flames and smoke billows from a regional police department building, which city officials said was damaged by recent shelling, in Kharkiv, Ukraine March 2, 2022. REUTERS/Oleksandr Lapshyn
Flames and smoke billows from a regional police department building, which city officials said was damaged by recent shelling, in Kharkiv, Ukraine March 2, 2022. REUTERS/Oleksandr Lapshyn

The second round of talks is over, and unfortunately, Ukraine does not have the results it needs yet, said Ukrainian presidential advisor Mykhailo Podolyak on Twitter.

AFP
Kyiv (Ukraine) // Updated: March 03, 2022, 23:33 IST

Ukraine and Russia agreed to create humanitarian corridors to evacuate civilians on Thursday in the second round of talks since Moscow invaded last week, a top Ukrainian official said.

“The second round of talks is over. Unfortunately, Ukraine does not have the results it needs yet. There are decisions only on the organisation of humanitarian corridors," Ukrainian presidential advisor Mykhailo Podolyak said on Twitter.

first published: March 03, 2022, 23:33 IST