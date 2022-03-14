Ukraine-Russia Conflict: Fourth Round of Peace Talks Underway, Says Kyiv Negotiator

A fourth round of talks between Moscow and Kyiv got underway Monday, a senior Ukrainian negotiator said, amid mutual claims of shelling and civilian deaths earlier in the day. Kyiv’s lead negotiator and presidential aide Mikhailo Podolyak posted a picture on Twitter of video-conference talks with Russian officials describing the negotiations as “hard", saying that the two sides were outlining their “specific positions".

Read all minute-by-minute news updates for Uttar Pradesh election results 2022, Punjab election results 2022, Uttarakhand election results 2022, Manipur election results 2022, and Goa election results 2022.

Click here for seat-wise LIVE result updates.