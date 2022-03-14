Ukraine-Russia Conflict Talks to Resume on Tuesday After Round 4 Meet Ends With No Breakthrough

Negotiations between Moscow and Kyiv are due to restart Tuesday, a Ukrainian delegate said after fourth-round meetings over two weeks of fighting concluded without breakthrough earlier in the day.

“A technical pause has been taken in the negotiations until tomorrow," senior Ukrainian negotiator and president aide Mikhailo Podolyak wrote on Twitter Monday after both sides over the weekend raised hopes that an initial agreement would be announced.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and Ukraine-Russia War Live Updates here.