Ukraine-Russia Conflict Talks to Resume on Tuesday After Round 4 Meet Ends With No Breakthrough

Firefighters extinguish a fire on a house after shelling on the 17th day of the Russian invasion of Ukraine in Kyiv on March 12, 2022. (Aris Messinis / AFP)
A technical pause has been taken in the negotiations until tomorrow, senior Ukrainian negotiator and president aide Mikhailo Podolyak wrote on Twitter.

Kyiv (Ukraine) // Updated: March 14, 2022, 20:32 IST

Negotiations between Moscow and Kyiv are due to restart Tuesday, a Ukrainian delegate said after fourth-round meetings over two weeks of fighting concluded without breakthrough earlier in the day.

“A technical pause has been taken in the negotiations until tomorrow," senior Ukrainian negotiator and president aide Mikhailo Podolyak wrote on Twitter Monday after both sides over the weekend raised hopes that an initial agreement would be announced.

