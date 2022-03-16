Ukraine-Russia Conflict: Zelensky Urges US President Biden to be 'Leader of Peace'

President Volodymyr Zelensky of Ukraine told President Joe Biden Wednesday that being the leader of the free world also means being “the leader of peace."

In a somber address to the US Congress appealing for more military help to fight off the Russian invasion, Zelensky said this war is not just about his country but about “the values of Europe and the world."

“I am addressing President Biden. You are the leader of the nation, of your great nation. I wish you to be the leader of the world. Being the leader of the world means to be the leader of peace," Zelensky said, switching to English for the final passage of his speech.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and Ukraine-Russia War Live Updates here.