Russia-Ukraine War LIVE Updates: Talks to Continue Today, Zelensky Says; Over 3 Mn Have Fled Ukraine

With the Russia-Ukraine war entering Day 20, President Volodymyr Zelensky said in a video address released early on Wednesday that the positions of both countries at peace talks were sounding more realistic but more time was needed.

“The meetings continue, and, I am informed, the positions during the negotiations already sound more realistic. But time is still needed for the decisions to be in the interests of Ukraine," said Zelensky.

More than 3 million have fled Ukraine amidst Russian bombardment, according to the United Nations.

Russia has slapped sanctions on US President Joe Biden, Hillary Clinton and other officials, barring their entry into the country, Moscow had said. The move comes after the US imposed massive restrictions on Russian officials.

Here are the top developments:

1. According to Reuters, NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said they are concerned that Moscow could stage a false flag operation, possibly, including chemical weapons, in Ukraine. “Any support to Russia, be it military or any other support will help it conduct brutal war against Ukraine," he said.

2. Air raid sirens were heard in the western Ukrainian city of Lviv, which is around 65 km from the Polish border. Sirens were heard last time in the city two days ago when the joint NATO-Ukrainian Yavoriv Military Training Ground and the western party of the city were struck by a Russian missile.

3. Fox News cameraman Pierre Zakrzewski and Ukrainian journalist Oleksandra ‘Sasha’ Kuvshynova were killed in Ukraine after the vehicle in which they were travelling was struck by incoming fire, the US network said on Tuesday. Zakrzewski, 55, was reporting with another Fox News journalist, Benjamin Hall, on Monday when they came under attack near the capital Kyiv, Fox News CEO Suzanne Scott said in a note to staff. Hall remains in hospital.

4. The US is providing over $186 million in additional humanitarian assistance to support refugees fleeing the war in Ukraine and those internally displaced by the conflict, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Tuesday.

5. US President Joe Biden will meet NATO and European Union leaders in Brussels next week for a summit to discuss Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg announced the March 24 meeting in a Twitter post on Tuesday and the White House confirmed Biden would attend, as well as a European Council Summit the same day.

6. The Prime Ministers of Poland, Czech Republic and Slovenia reached Kyiv on Tuesday in a show of support for Ukraine.

