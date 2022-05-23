Ukraine Says 13,000 Alleged Russian War Crimes Being Probed

Ukraine Prosecutor General Iryna Venediktova said there were about 13,000 cases of Russian alleged war crimes being probed as of Monday. “As of this day, we have more than 13,000 cases (being probed) only about war crimes," Venediktova said in an interview to the Washington Post.

Kyiv has accused Russia of atrocities and brutality against civilians during Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Russia has denied targeting civilians or involvement in war crimes while it carries out what it calls a "special military operation" in Ukraine.

