Home » News » World » Ukraine Says 34 Civilians Killed in Kharkiv Region, No Water or Power in Mariupol City

Ukraine Says 34 Civilians Killed in Kharkiv Region, No Water or Power in Mariupol City

Flames and smoke billows from a regional police department building, which city officials said was damaged by recent shelling, in Kharkiv, Ukraine March 2, 2022. REUTERS/Oleksandr Lapshyn
Flames and smoke billows from a regional police department building, which city officials said was damaged by recent shelling, in Kharkiv, Ukraine March 2, 2022. REUTERS/Oleksandr Lapshyn

The port city of Mariupol, one of the first targets of the Russian invasion, was without electricity or water supplies.

Advertisement
Reuters
Lviv // Updated: March 03, 2022, 14:36 IST

Russian shelling and attacks on civilian populations killed 34 civilians in Ukraine’s eastern Kharkiv region in the past 24 hours between March 2-3, the emergency services said on Thursday.

Separately, the governor of the Ukraine-controlled eastern Donetsk region said the port city of Mariupol, one of the first targets of the Russian invasion, was without electricity or water supplies.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Assembly Elections Live Updates here.

Follow us on

first published: March 03, 2022, 14:36 IST