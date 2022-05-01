Ukraine Says Mariupol Evacuation Possible on Sunday

An evacuation of civilians from Ukraine’s mostly Russian-controlled southeastern port city of Mariupol could be possible on Sunday, local officials said.

Mariupol’s city council and the local governor told residents who wished to leave for the Ukrainian city of Zaporizhzhia to gather at an evacuation point in Mariupol at 4 p.m. local time (1300 GMT).

