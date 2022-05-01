Home » News » World » Ukraine Says Mariupol Evacuation Possible on Sunday

Local residents walk past a destroyed vehicle during Ukraine-Russia conflict in the southern port city of Mariupol, Ukraine, on April 20. (Image Reuters)
Reuters
Updated: May 01, 2022, 19:00 IST

An evacuation of civilians from Ukraine’s mostly Russian-controlled southeastern port city of Mariupol could be possible on Sunday, local officials said.

Mariupol’s city council and the local governor told residents who wished to leave for the Ukrainian city of Zaporizhzhia to gather at an evacuation point in Mariupol at 4 p.m. local time (1300 GMT).

