Ukraine Says Russia is Shelling Evacuation Route From Encircled Mariupol

This handout picture was released by the State Emergency Service of Ukraine on March 5, 2022, AFP
Ukraine said that Russia shelled an evacuation route for civilians trapped in the city of Mariupol in violation of a ceasefire agreement.

Updated: March 08, 2022, 20:47 IST

Russian forces shelled an evacuation route for civilians trapped in the besieged city of Mariupol in violation of a ceasefire agreement on Tuesday, Ukraine foreign ministry spokesperson Oleg Nikolenko said on Twitter.

“8 trucks + 30 buses ready to deliver humanitarian aid to Mariupol and to evac (evacuate) civilians to Zaporizhzhia. Pressure on Russia MUST step up to make it uphold its commitments," he said.

first published: March 08, 2022, 20:47 IST