Ukraine Says Russian Attacks in East Are Being Rebuffed

Local residents walk past a destroyed vehicle during Ukraine-Russia conflict in the southern port city of Mariupol, Ukraine, on April 20. (Image Reuters)
Reuters
Updated: April 25, 2022, 19:19 IST

Ukraine’s defence ministry said on Monday Russia was continuing to attack in eastern Ukraine but was being pushed back.

Defence Ministry spokesperson Oleksandr Motuzyanyk said Russian forces had attempted to break through the defences of towns including Rubizhne, Popasna, Sievierodonetsk, Maryinka and Avdiivka, and was attempting to advance from the town of Izyum towards Barvinkove and Sloviansk.

first published: April 25, 2022, 19:19 IST