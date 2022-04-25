Ukraine Says Russian Attacks in East Are Being Rebuffed

Ukraine’s defence ministry said on Monday Russia was continuing to attack in eastern Ukraine but was being pushed back.

Defence Ministry spokesperson Oleksandr Motuzyanyk said Russian forces had attempted to break through the defences of towns including Rubizhne, Popasna, Sievierodonetsk, Maryinka and Avdiivka, and was attempting to advance from the town of Izyum towards Barvinkove and Sloviansk.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.