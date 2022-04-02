Home » News » World » Ukraine Says Seven Humanitarian Corridors Planned for Evacuations on Saturday

Refugees fleeing the military operation zone from the Mariupol area of Ukraine sit in a bus as they arrive at the border crossing in Veselo-Voznesenka, Russia, on March 7, 2022. (AP Photo)
Reuters
Lviv // Updated: April 02, 2022, 14:24 IST

Seven humanitarian corridors to evacuate people from Ukraine’s besieged regions are planned for Saturday, Ukraine’s Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk said.

The planned corridors include one for people evacuating by private transport from the city of Mariupol and by buses for Mariupol residents out of the city of Berdyansk, Vereshchuk said.

first published: April 02, 2022, 14:24 IST