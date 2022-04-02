Ukraine Says Seven Humanitarian Corridors Planned for Evacuations on Saturday

Seven humanitarian corridors to evacuate people from Ukraine’s besieged regions are planned for Saturday, Ukraine’s Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk said.

The planned corridors include one for people evacuating by private transport from the city of Mariupol and by buses for Mariupol residents out of the city of Berdyansk, Vereshchuk said.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.