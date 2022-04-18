Home » News » World » Ukraine Shifting Stance, Inconsistent During Peace Talks, Alleges Russia

Peskov said that Ukraine is shifting its stance and creating hindrances in the negotiation process (Image: Reuters)
Dmitry Peskov said that the trend of 'negotiating process leaves much to be desired'

Updated: April 18, 2022, 15:28 IST

The Kremlin on Monday accused Ukraine of constantly changing its stance when it comes to issues that have already been agreed at peace talks.

“Contacts continue at an expert level within the framework of the negotiation process", Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov told reporters on a conference call.

“Unfortunately the Ukrainian side is not consistent in terms of the points that have been agreed", he said.

“It is often changing its position and the trend of the negotiating process leaves much to be desired."

Russia sent its troops into Ukraine on Feb. 24 in what it called “a special military operation." Ukrainian forces have mounted fierce resistance and the West has imposed sweeping sanctions on Russia.

first published: April 18, 2022, 15:28 IST