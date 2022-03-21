Ukraine Urges China to Play 'Important Role' in Conflict Resolution

AFP
Updated: March 21, 2022, 20:37 IST
Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba called on China Monday to play an “important role" in efforts to resolve Kyiv’s conflict with Moscow.
“We share Beijing’s position on the need to find a political solution to the war against Ukraine and call on China as a global power to play an important role in this effort," Kuleba said on Twitter.
first published: March 21, 2022, 20:36 IST