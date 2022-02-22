Ukraine Urges West to Supply Arms to Face Russia: Minister

Ukraine’s Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said Thursday, before talks with his US counterpart in Washington, that Western countries should step up weapons shipments to his country to help it resist Russia.

“This morning I sent a letter to the British Foreign Secretary asking for additional defensive weapons for Ukraine. With the same question, today I will turn to my interlocutors in the US," he said.

“Our best guarantees will be our diplomacy and arms. We will mobilize the whole world to get everything we need to strengthen our defenses."

